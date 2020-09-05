In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally questioned the late actor’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh, mystery girl and Showik Chakraborty’s girlfriend Jameela Calcuttawala, and friend Mahesh Shetty. Actor’s sister Mitu Singh, who accompanied the CBI at his residence today was also questioned. Apart from these, Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh also recorded her statement with the investigating agency. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Late Actor's Cook Dipesh Sawant Arrested by NCB After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

Smita Parikh on her way out of the DRDO guesthouse claimed that Sandip Ssingh and the 'mystery girl'. She said, "She is the one who has been in the news in the last few days. I will give all details later." She also revealed that she has not been called for further questioning.

Meanwhile, CBI went to Sushant's residence along with team of three doctors from AIIMS for forensic examination of the house.

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case, part of the ongoing probe into the death of the late actor. The NCB arrested Sawant on Saturday evening following revelations made by Showik, the brother of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who was arrested on Friday night. Earlier in the day, the NCB got custody of Showik and Miranda for four days, till September 9.

Diving deep into the drugs angle to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has claimed that prime accused Showik Chakraborty has revealed many names which could help “uproot the drug citadel in Bollywood and Mumbai”, in its remand plea, here on Saturday. Hinting at summons to or even the possible arrest of Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the NCB remand plea – seeking Showik’s custody for five days’ interrogation – says that he would have to be confronted with his sister (Rhea) and another person Dipesh Sawant.