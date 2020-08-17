Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case Latest News: Videos and pictures of a mystery woman spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s building on the day of his death on June 14 go viral. News channel Republic TV had accessed a video that showed a woman dressed in a blue and white striped shirt entering the building where SSR used to live and can be seen talking to a man dressed in a black shirt. That man has been identified as the late actor’s house manager Dipesh Sanwat but the identity of the mystery woman has not been revealed yet. She was spotted rushing into the building. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says 'It's a Spiritual Revolution' as Over a Million Pray For SSR And Justice

In the latest development, the channel has conducted a sting operation where the security guard of the building has opened up on the mystery woman. The guard revealed that he does not know the identity of the woman as she was wearing a mask and mentioned that she was not a resident of the building. He thought the mystery woman was some relative of Sushant Singh Rajput as the late actor's relatives were allowed to enter the building.

When the guard was told that Sushant's family members do not recognize the 'mystery woman', he said there were a lot of people present there and that she was surrounded by the police. However, he has once again guaranteed the fact that he does not recognize her.

The mystery woman was seen talking to the house manager clad in the black outfit who was spotted fiddling with a black bag. It is speculated that the man is Dipesh Sawant, one of Sushant’s staff managers.

Meanwhile, the investigation is on in the SSR death case with both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI probing from the abetment to suicide angle and questioning Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the FIR filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.