Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14 has left people in shock, numb and disheartened. The whole nation on Twitter is running a strong campaign demanding a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Recently, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case doesn’t need a CBI inquiry and Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases. “There is no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in the right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry,” Mr Deshmukh said. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Did Not File Any Written Complaint With Cyber Crime Branch After Receiving Death And Rape Threats in SSR Case

Responding to this, actor Shekhar Suman who has been actively speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise on social media, wrote, “Home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP feels there is no need for a CBI enquiry. With due respect, that is his point of view. Millions of ppl have a differing and different point of view. We do not agree with his decision #callforCBIenquirywillconitueforsushant.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Now Donates 25000 Face Shields to Maharashtra Police, Gets a Thank You Note From Anil Deshmukh

Shekhar Suman urged Anil Deshmukh to reconsider his decision, “The voice of people is above everyone else.Junta kabhi galat nahin hoti.इतने लोगों के दिलों की आवाज़ ग़लत नही हो सकती @AnilDeshmukhNCP plz reconsider your decision. Listen to the heartbeats of millions of ppl. #CBIEnquiryForSSR,” he added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says 'No CBI Inquiry, Mumbai Police is Enough'

Recently, Shekhar had praised Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who came forward on social media after one month to raise voice for CBI inquiry. Rhea had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to order the CBI to investigate the case. She wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step”.