The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is likely to announce the order today with regards to Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the hospital mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were kept. According to the reports, she was there for nearly 45 minutes on June 15. The SHRC had reportedly issued a notice to the management of the Hospital and the Mumbai Police with regard to Rhea getting access. As per Times Now report, the Mumbai police and the hospital are shifting the blame on each other on allowing Rhea and the order will indict one of them.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had told Times of India, "Rhea going to the mortuary was definitely irregular because somebody has facilitated this visit. With the covid situation, how do you manage to get into there? So either the Mumbai police or the hospital authorities have colluded with her to give her access."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, her Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Pandey along with other drug peddlers have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Enlarging its probe in the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior NCB official said that the drug law enforcement agency has summoned Shruti Modi and Saha to appear before it on Wednesday morning at its Mumbai office.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding Sushant’s death, official sources said on Monday.