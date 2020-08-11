The Enforcement Directorate is quizzing people connected with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in the money laundering probe. For the third time, Rhea Chakraborty’s manager Shruti Modi has appeared before ED today and Sushant’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani has been summoned for the second time. Siddharth Pithani, who is an IT professional, will be questioned about the financial status of Sushant and events leading up to his death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case in Supreme Court Live Updates: Top Court to Take up Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea Today

On Monday, ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, manager Shruti Modi and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.



Meanwhile, Rhea filed a fresh affidavit in Supreme Court against the ‘unfair media trials’ against her in Sushant’s death case. She stated in the affidavit that the investigation is still underway but she is blamed in the case by the media. She also says that she has no objection if the Apex court would transfer the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh will also be recording statements with the ED today. She will be the first one from the family to visit ED today.

Also, the Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea’s plea of transferring the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. As per the latest reports, the Maharashtra Government will be opposing the CBI probe and will question the federal system.

The ED has also recorded the statement of Rhea’s Chartered Accountant (CA) Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s CA Sandeep Sridhar, his house manager Samuel Miranda. The ED had on July 31 registered a case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on his father’s complaint that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea and her family members. Sushant’s father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. The late actor’s family has also accused her of keeping him away from them.