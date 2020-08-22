Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Sushant’s housekeeper Neeraj Singh in a statement to Mumbai Police has explained exactly what all happened on June 13 and June 14. News portal India Today has exclusively accessed the three-page statement of Neeraj Singh to Mumbai Police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Housekeeper Neeraj Singh: ‘Rolled Joints For 3 Days, Found The Box Empty on June 14’

In the statement, Neeraj said:

"On June 13, Sushant sir woke up at 7 am, I left for walking the dog. I returned at around 9 am and Sushant sir was sitting in his room. When I went to clean the room, he told me to do so later. In the afternoon, I prepared some khichdi and served it to sir. In the evening, sir came out of the room and went on the terrace. He returned after some time and did not have dinner. He only had Mango Shake and slept."

“On June 14, I woke up at 6:30 am, as always, and went to walk the dog. I returned at around 8 am. Then I cleaned the rooms upstairs and was cleaning the staircase. Sushant sir came out of his room and asked for chilled water. When I served him water, he drank the water there. He asked me if the hall was clean and smiled and went back. After that, at around 9:30 am, when I was cleaning the hall, I saw Keshav taking Bananas, coconut water and juice to sir’s room. When Keshav came back, he said sir only had coconut water and juice. At around 10:30 am, Keshav again went to sir’s room to ask what he would like to have for lunch. He knocked on the door but the room was locked from inside and there was no response. He thought sir was sleeping so he came downstairs. He told this to Deepesh and Siddharth. They also went to the room and started knocking. They knocked for quite a long time but there was no response. As sir did not open the door, Deepesh came down and told me about it. I also went to sir’s room but sir was not opening the door so Siddharth called on sir’s phone but sir’s room door did not open nor did he answer the call. We started looking for the room keys but we couldn’t find them. Then, Meetu didi told us to open the room and that she was on the way and will reach soon. Siddharth called up a keymaker.”

“Around 1:30 pm, 2 keymakers came there who tried to make keys to open the door but they were taking time. So Siddharth asked them to break the lock. In next five to ten minutes, they broke the lock. After that, the keymakers were sent down. Deepesh gave them Rs 2000 and they left.”

“When Deepesh came up, we opened the door and it was pitch dark in the room and airconditioning was on. Deepesh switched on the light. Siddharth went ahead from the door and quickly came out. Behind him, I and Deepesh also went inside. I saw that Sushant sir’s face was facing towards the window and was hanging from the ceiling fan with a green-coloured kurta on his neck on one side of the bed. Seeing this, I got scared and came out of the room and Siddharth called Meetu and told her about this. After that, Siddharth asked me to get a knife to cut the cloth. I brought the knife and Siddharth cut the kurta and sir’s body was brought down. Sushant sir’s feet were outside the bed while rest of the body fell on the bed . It was the same time that sir’s sister, Meetu, entered the room and started shouting ‘Gulshan tune ye kya kiya’. After that, Meetu didi asked us to arrange sir properly on bed. So, three of us put him on the bed properly. Sir’s body was kept in the opposite direction, feet being on the side of head and head being on the side of the feet. I removed the kurta that was tied around his neck and put it aside. Siddharth tried pumping sir’s chest but it had no effect. Then, Siddharth called the police for help and then the police arrived. The kurta used for hanging belonged to Sushant sir and he had three-four similar kurtas of Fab India make of different colours. He used these kurtas while performing puja.”

In the end, Neeraj concluded: “Sir was not keeping well since past five to six months. I feel that was the reason that he committed suicide.”