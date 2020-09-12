Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being interrogated by three central agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Now, Subramanian Swamy has claimed that the three major agencies have ‘unearthed huge evidence’ to prove in court that the late actor’s death was ‘murder by conspiracy’. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: Peddlers Karamjeet, Rishikesh Pawat Detained by NCB After Showik And Dipesh's Confession

Taking to Twitter, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP claimed the same in two separate tweets. The first tweet reads, “SSR bhaktas ask when SSR case will reach prosecution. I can’t say but: AIIMS team could make an independent probe since nobody. So relied on Hospital records & said ‘murder not ruled out but CBI can decide on circumstantial evidence’. So CBI,ED,NCB at it with vigour. (sic)” Also Read - B-Town Drug Cartel Case: Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra to NCB

SSR bhaktas ask when SSR case will reach prosecution. I can’t say but: AIIMS team could’nt make independent probe since no body. So relied on Hospital records & said “murder not ruled out but CBI can decide on circumstantial evidence”. So CBI,ED,NCB at it with vigour…contd next — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2020

The followed up tweet reads, “Now the Trimurti agencies have unearthed huge evidence by which I am confident CBI will find it easy to prove in Court that it was indeed murder by conspiracy. Not only justice will be done but SSR will be vindicated by the clean up that follows in Bollywood. (sic)”

Now the Trimurti agencies have unearthed huge evidence by which I am confident CBI will find it easy to prove in Court that it was indeed murder by conspiracy. Not only justice will be done but SSR will be vindicated by the clean up that follows in Bollywood. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2020



The veteran politician, in a tweet posted earlier this month, had claimed there has been the systematic destruction of evidence in the Sushant case.

“There was systematic destruction in the evidence. This requires painstaking reconstruction. Since SSR was cremated next day, toughest is the re evaluation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. So circumstantial evidence obtained by CBI and confessions got have to fill the gap,” Swamy had tweeted.