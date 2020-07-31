BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who had released a 26-point note to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is not suicide but murder and who had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a joint probe by CBI, NIA, and the Enforcement Directorate into Sushant’s death, on Friday tweeted an explanation on why Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR in the death probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the doctors were still awaiting his viscera report from the Forensic Department. Swamy has tweeted his theory on why the post-mortem report is labeled provisional. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: ED Files Money Laundering Case Over Transactions of Rs 15 Crore; 'Police Will Reach to Conclusion Soon', Claims Maharashtra Minister

Subramanian Swamy also revealed that Sushant’s post mortem report had been titled ‘provisional’ because clarification from the Forensic Department was awaited. It’s been more than 45 days to Sushant’s death now and the FIR is still not filed. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to be Like MS Dhoni: Ankita Lokhande

“Why Mumbai Police not filed a FIR on Sushant Singh Rajput? Why post-mortem report been titled provisional? Both for one reason: The Hospital doctors are awaiting SSR’s viscera report from Forensic Department to know whether he had been poisoned. His nails have also been sent,” Swamy wrote on his Twitter account. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Says The Late Actor’s Family Pressurised Him to go Against Rhea Chakraborty

Why Mumbai Police not filed a FIR on Sushant Singh Rajput? Why post-mortem report been titled provisional? Both for one reason : The Hospital doctors are awaiting SSR’s viscera report from Forensic Department to know whether he had been poisoned. His nails have also been sent — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 31, 2020

Swamy’s contention comes a day after he wrote on Twitter that he strongly feels that Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered”. On Thursday, Swamy had posted a document to support his claim. “Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered,” Swamy had tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

According to the document, the mark on Sushant’s neck did not indicate suicide but hinted at homicide. The document further claimed that, for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation,” it read. The document further claimed that the marks on the late actor’s body indicated “beating”.

Recently, Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and revealed that the latter has “no objection” for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.