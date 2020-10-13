After Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, rubbished the reports of AIIMS ruling out murder theories and claimed that the actor’s death was due to strangulation and not suicide. Now, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to question the reported glass from which the later actor drank orange juice on the day of his death. Also Read - While Bollywood Actors Support Filmmakers Who Moved HC Against Two News Channels, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Disappointment

He wrote, “Morning orange juice. Why was the glass from which SSR drank orange juice not preserved? No wonder Mumbai Police did not seal his apartment as is mandatory in unnatural deaths.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Letter to CBI Against Neighbour Who Falsely Alleged She Met SSR on June 13

Earlier, Vikas Singh tweeted, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.” Also Read - 'Stop Media Trial of Bollywood': 2 Top News Channels, Their Anchors Sued by Leading Filmmakers

“Either three-four people murdered Sushant or he was sedated before strangulated”: Advocate Vikas Singh .Dr ⁦@Swamy39⁩ https://t.co/N04QpIR9bS — Hindu Nationalist (@Ravinder536R) October 11, 2020



Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti started a new campaign and shared the same on social media. She wrote, “This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love.”



So far Subramanian Swamy raised questions, Whether the AIIMS team did a postmortem on the body of Sushant or was only forming an opinion about the postmortem report done already by the doctors of Cooper Hospital; Was Dr Sudhir Gupta advised by higher authorities to give interviews before the AIIMS Special team report was submitted; did the AIIMS team examine the evidence of destruction, the postmortem by the doctors at Cooper Hospital, and the non-sealing of the scene of the crime by the Mumbai Police; was there insufficient material from a forensic medical point of view for this AIIMS team taking a definite opinion on a cause of death and will the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare consider sending the matter to the Medical Board of the Ministry.