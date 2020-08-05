Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai, accusing her of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor committed suicide on June 14. His flatmates and sister found him hanging at his Mumbai residence. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had lodged a complaint in Patna claiming that a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account and accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Reveals The Late Actor Confronted Rhea Chakraborty About Her Expenses

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy hears the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai. Senior advocate R Basant, Maharashtra's counsel, informed the court that they have filed a caveat to put across the Point Of View of the Maharashtra govt in the case.

On the other hand, Vikas Singh, Sushant's family's lawyer had said that they suspected the Mumbai police were involved in the destruction of evidence in the SSR death case. Vikas Singh opposed Rhea Chakraborty's plea for a protective order in her favour.

Vikas, further informed the Court that an IPS officer from Bihar who had gone to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai and blames them in delaying the process.

Meanwhile, centre has informed the Supreme Court that the Sushant Singh Rajput death/suicide case Rajput has been handed over to the CBI.