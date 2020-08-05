Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai and immediately refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty. As reported by Republic, the Supreme Court has refused to provide protection to Rhea from coercive action and has asked the Mumbai Police to file the details of the investigation. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty vs SSR's Father - Court Gives 3 More Days

The Supreme court has given 3 days’ time to the Maharashtra government and the police to place on record the details of their investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. the matter will be taken up next week. Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. The further hearing in the matter to be held after a week. On Wednesday, August 5, the plea was heard by Supreme Court judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Transferred to CBI: Centre to Supreme Court

Now, when the SC has rejected to grant any protection to Rhea, Bihar Police can interrogate her anytime soon. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court to Hear Rhea Chakraborty's Plea Today Seeking Transfer of FIR- Know Everything

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai. On the other hand, Vikas Singh, Sushant’s family’s lawyer had said that they suspected the Mumbai police were involved in the destruction of evidence in the SSR death case. Vikas Singh opposed Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for a protective order in her favour.

Vikas, further informed the Court that an IPS officer from Bihar who had gone to investigate the case had been quarantined in Mumbai and blames them in delaying the process.

Meanwhile, the centre has informed the Supreme Court that the Sushant Singh Rajput death/suicide case Rajput has been handed over to the CBI.