In today's Supreme Court hearing in the Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case wherein Rhea Chakraborty has submitted the plea of transferring the FIR to Mumbai from Patna. After marathons of arguments from all the parties, Supreme Court has reserved judgment on a plea seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput case. All the parties have been asked to submit a brief written note of two pages by Thursday to the top court. The verdict will be out in a few days. The date for the next hearing will be announced shortly.

During the hearing, Solicitor General SG Mehta concluded his arguments in SC saying "Whatever has been done by the Mumbai Police in terms of the so-called 'investigation' does not stand the test of law. CBI probe is essential in this case in the interest of justice".

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Mumbai Police summoned everyone, ‘except the real suspects or accused’ in the case of his son’s death, and argued that the mark seen on the actor’s neck could be of a belt. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Sushant’s father, contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the family has no faith in the investigation of the Mumbai Police and Rhea Chakraborty’s role should have been investigated but it was doing something else. Singh told the apex court that Sushant’s family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion.

On the other hand, Rhea said Mumbai Police’s investigation is ‘free and fair’. She has opposed the CBI probe into the case and has supported the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. Rhea Chakraborty says Bihar can only lodge zero FIR. Her lawyer further says Sushant Singh Rajput’s father is using influential relatives to frame Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty says she has been victimised and framed.