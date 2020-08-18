The Supreme Court on Wednesday will rule out its decision tomorrow (Wednesday, August 19) in connection with Rhea Chakraborty plea of transferring the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in Patna to Mumbai. The case was filed by KK Singh against Rhea and he has accused her of abetment of suicide, fraud among other allegation under various sections of IPC. The ruling is expected at 11 AM tomorrow. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Accountant Rajat Mewati Reveals 'Things Started Changing After September 2019, Rhea Chakraborty Controlled His Life'

Earlier today, Rhea released an official statement in which she alleged that Sushant's sister Priyanka groped her which strained the relationship between her and Sushant's family. The statement reads, "n the initial months of their relationship, when Rhea had visited Sushant's house, his sister Priyanka and her husband Siddharth were living with him. One night, in and around April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone out to a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at that party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant's home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol while Rhea retired for the night as she had a shoot the next morning.

"Rhea was asleep in Sushant's room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her. Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house. Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired, and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant's family and Rhea had been strained since inception. Even after his death when a list of 20 people was made to attend the funeral, Rhea's name was not included in the list and hence excluded from attending the funeral", the statement states.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer questioned her stance and said, “These statements are a mere attempt to seek sympathy, but the whole problem is that this is unfolding the actual truth which they are attempting to hide. The judges of the apex court won’t be affected by such statements.”

He even questioned, “Why is she giving clarifications on Aaditya Thackeray? He is not a part of our complaint. Her mentioning him is like the Hindi saying ‘Chor ki Daadi Mein Tinka’.”