Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created an outrage across the country. The actor’s father lodged an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna Police station. Soon after which, Bihar Police travelled to Mumbai to investigate the case from every angle. Now, Union Minister RK Singh has alleged that ‘Mumbai Police did not do anything and were investigating people for publicity’. He further says that they didn’t file FIR and didn’t tell who they are probing. He tweeted, “Mumbai police didn’t do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They didn’t file an FIR and didn’t tell who they are probing. Now an FIR has been lodged in Patna in this matter: RK Singh, Union Minister on #SushantSinghRajput case. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Slams Therapist For Saying Actor Was Suffering From 'Bipolar Disorder', Says 'Rhea Chakraborty May Have Psychopathy'

He further says that people’s demand to transfer case to CBI is justified. He added, “People’s demand for transferring the case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI probe would be better from the point of justice & family also wants the same: RK Singh, Union Minister on #SushantSinghRajput case. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Bihar Police are investigating the case and while recreating the death scene at Sushant’s Bandra residence, they even interrogated the household staff. The man, who worked as a sweeper said that Rhea used to control everything in the house and no one was allowed to enter his room without her permission. The staff member said, “ Madam even used to decide whether Sushant’s room will be cleaned or not.” He also added that there was a time when he was not able to meet his staff.

Bihar Police is keeping a close tab on Sushant’s friend Sidharth Pithani’s whereabouts. Patna SIT has submitted a request to the Mumbai Police to give them access to Suahnt’s post-mortem report and other important documents for the probe. The Mumbai Police will submit reports only after getting legal advice.