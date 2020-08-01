Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new twist after actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Currently, Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are investigating every angle in the death case. Now, as per the latest news by Times Now, Bihar Police will be questioning director Rumi Jaffery since he was going to do a film with Sushant and Rhea. The police will also be sending notices to other people who were in touch with the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Bihar Police Reach Cooper Hospital But Fail to Get Postmortem Report

Yesterday, Rhea for the first time reacted to the allegations made by Sushant’s father. In the video statement, she said, “I believe that I will get justice, even though a lot of horrible things are been said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Connection With Disha Salian's Alleged Suicide: Family Friend Says SSR Was Getting Anxiety Attacks

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told NDTV in a recent interview that Sushant did not have suicidal personality. She was quoted as saying, “Sushant didn’t have suicidal personality. When he was with me, he used to be happy, he used to keep me happy. He was a very balanced person. He used to plan his life according to his five-year goals. He used to write down his dreams. And after five years, he would always get what he wanted. I had been with him for seven years so I know what his dreams were, how passionate he could be. So, it is very difficult for me to believe (that he died by suicide).” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Thoughts About Suicide, Recalls an Old Conversation

Sushant’s father accused Rhea of transferring money from his account, mentally harassing him and using him of financial gains. He also accused her of ‘abetment of suicide’. Rhea, later moved to Supreme Court urging the complaint to be transferred to Mumbai from Patna. The plea will be heard on August 5.