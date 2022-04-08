Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied an RTI application seeking the latest update in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The national investigating agency took over the case in 2020 after the death of the actor and has not given any update except ‘we are still investigating.’ The actor had died on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Sushant was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his home.Also Read - Birbhum Violence: CBI Makes First Arrests, Nabs Four Suspects from Mumbai

As mentioned in a report published by news agency ANI, CBI received an application filed under the Right to Information Act where the applicant requested the latest update in the case. However, in their response to the applicant, the probing agency refused to share any further updates on the case and wrote back saying that divulging any information can hamper the investigation process. The response read, “Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided (sic).” Also Read - CBI Team To Interact With People Injured In Birbhum Violence

After SSR’s death, his family accused his then-girlfriend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his wealth in Patna, Bihar. As the case garnered political momentum, Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar requested the Centre to have the CBI monitor the case. In August 2020, the CBI took over the death case from the Mumbai Police and included the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate in the case. Later, Rhea was jailed for a few weeks in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, followed by her brother, Showik Chakraboty and a few others. Also Read - Birbhum Violence: CBI Names 21 In FIR, Says Houses Set Ablaze With Intention Of Killing People

Rhea’s arrest in the case was called a ‘witchhunt’ by many closely following the case. The actor is now back to work and was last seen in a brief role in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. Sushant’s death continues to be a mystery even after many celebrities and politicians participated in the ‘Justice to Sushant’ campaigns.