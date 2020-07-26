Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the media that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is going to record his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While talking to news agency ANI, he confirmed that Bhatt’s statement will be recorded in a day or two while Karan Johar‘s manager has also been called by the police for further investigation in the case. Deshmukh added that official summons have been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by the police and she will also be recording her statement soon. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Lawyer Asks For CBI Probe Citing 50 SIM Cards And Other Missing Links

The agency quoted him saying, "Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed, Johar will also be called: Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case" (sic)

Earlier, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana had questioned the Mumbai Police for not calling KJo, Mahesh Bhatt, and Aditya Chopra to record their statements in the SSR case. While Chopra was questioned last Sunday, Bhatt will be interrogated in the coming week.

Apart from Kangana, many fans of SSR have been requesting the Mumbai Police to question the biggies of Bollywood including Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, and Mukesh Chhabra have already recorded their statements in the matter. SSR’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, journalist Rajeev Masand, the late actor’s family members, his roommates, and friends were also called to the police station. Apart from these, various officials from the big production houses like YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma and SSR’s publicist Rohini Iyer have been interrogated in the past.

Sushant died on June 14. The police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The actor was 34-years-old.