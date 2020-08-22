Today is day 2 of CBI investigation and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of top officials from the agency, is handling the case. As per the sources, different teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) SIT are pursuing the probe from multi-angles. The SIT on Saturday reached the Bandra flat of Sushant Singh Rajput, where he was found dead on June 14. This was after they paid a visit at the Cooper hospital and Bandra Police station and also interrogated the late Bollywood actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Dipesh Sawant. Also Read - The Lockmith Version of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Was Not Allowed to Look Inside The Room

As there are different teams pursuing the case, one of the federal probe teams arrived at the Bandra Police station to speak to the police personnel who were on duty on June 14 and visited the flat of the late actor. Another team reached the Cooper hospital where the 34-year-old actor's autopsy was conducted by three doctors. Simultaneously, yet another CBI team brought Sushant's cook Neeraj for questioning at the IAF guesthouse where the federal agency officers are staying. The CBI also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

As per the report in IANS, the CBI will ask Pithani: Who called the keymaker to open the lock of the Sushant room? Who brought down the body of Sushant? Who made a call to the police?

However, a few reports say Pithani was the one who allegedly brought the actor’s body down on the bed after he found him hanging.

The CBI and Mumbai Police visit the Mont Blanc apartment in the Bandra area along with the forensic team members and recreate the crime scene.

Maharashtra: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at the residence of #SushantSinghRajput, where a CBI team is already present pic.twitter.com/Cr7YoS6qWi — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the federal probe agency also contacted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor. Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, will lead the team. This is the same team that presented their medico-legal opinion in Sheena Bora and Sunanda Pushkar cases.

“CBI is collecting all the reports related to SSR case and they will submit to us very soon. We will analyze the injury pattern on the body, correlate with circumstantial evidence. We will also examine other trace evidence preserved at the time of autopsy to differentiate between hanging and murder allegations,” Dr Gupta told ANI.

“Based on the reports, forensic experts here will investigate the cause of death due to hanging or ligature strangulation as it has a very thin line of difference. All these things we have to look into before reaching any conclusion,” said Dr Gupta said.