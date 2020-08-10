Sushant Singh Rajput Death Latest News: In the recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be reportedly recording the statement of Sushant’s father KK Singh today at the residence of his son-in-law OP Singh, who is the Police commissioner of Faridabad and interestingly, today will be the first day the CBI will be examining all the key plays whether it’s Sushant’s family or Rhea’s. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Didn’t Submit ‘One of Her Phone Numbers to ED’

As per the report in Times Now, Rajput's and Chakraborty's will be examined by CBI or by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI has said that they will re-record the complainant's statement and will also record the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters who have leveled serious charges against Rhea Chakraborty. CBI will also examine 4 police officers of Bihar Police who in fact recorded the statement of 10 witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency is hopeful they will get some information and clarity from the Supreme Court tomorrow, i.e. August 11 as the apex court will be hearing Rhea's application again seeking the transfer of the FIR filed from Patna to Mumbai.

As of now, the Bihar angle will be the first thing they will investigate as far as CBI’s concern, the sources of CBI has also said that they will send the autopsy report of SSR to forensic expert for the second opinion.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and manager Shruti Modi appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office today for the second round of questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, they were questioned for whopping hours in separate rooms at the agency’s office in Mumbai.

Last week, the CBI registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Five of the accused in the case are Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, and brother Showik Chakraborty and her business manager Shruti Modi.