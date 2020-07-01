Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shock waves across the nation and many are demanding for the CBI probe into the suicide case. Recently, Shekhar Suman visited the actor’s home in Patna and later held a press conference where he demanded CBI inquiry and joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. However, as per the Zee News report, Sushant’s family expressed their displeasure over the banner that was used during the press conference and called it a ‘political mileage’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Brother-in-Law Announces 'Nepometer' to Fight Nepotism in Bollywood

As per Zeenews.com’s report, a family member said, “Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: After Sanjana Sanghi, Mumbai Police Summons Shekhar Kapur

The report also suggests that the family was not informed about the press conference. The family also expressed that they are unhappy with the actor’s ‘so-called’ friend Sandip Ssingh, who spoke about nothing being suspicious about Sushant’s death to the media. However, the family believes that all is wrong and Sandip gave clean chit to the film industry. During the press conference, Sandip even shared dias with Tejashvi Yadav and Shekhar Suman. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Bandra Police Questions Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi

As per the reports in Zee News, Shekhar Suman spoke about gagnism in Bollywood and how Sushant changed 50 sim cards.

Meanwhile, police is investigating the suicide case and have questioned 28 people so far. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.