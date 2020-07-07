Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 after he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. His tragic and untimely death has left the nation devastated and has given rise to a lot of conversations about mental health, nepotism, lobbies and Bollywood bullies that one faces in the industry especially when someone is an outsider. From celebrities facing legal complaints to friends and family getting interrogated, here’s a list of controversies that rose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Also Read - AR Rahman Teases With Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Playlist And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Debates on nepotism

-Bollywood celebs have joined the debate on nepotism in Bollywood, which was reawakened after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. People from the film fraternity started breaking their silence and speaking against nepotism. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Zeeshan Ayyub have voiced their opinion on nepotism. In an interview, Manoj had said that the industry celebrates mediocrity, and ignores those that are actually talented.

-Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub feels that the problem is far deeper than what it appears to be. "There's a much bigger problem and that's when you're lied to. You're told that you have this projection and sometimes you're promised a poster, too. The makers sell you the character like it's the poster character and one of the main leads (in the film) but while shooting, it becomes a side character," reveals the actor.

-When Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt released the posters of their upcoming film, Sadak 2, netizens started urging fans to boycott the film.

-Several star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor were slammed and targeted.

-Netizens unfollowed all the star kids on social media including celebs Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor which also lead in disabling of the comment section.

Jiah Khan’s mother accused Salman Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death had exposed the toxic world of Bollywood. People from the film fraternity came forward to talk about exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood. Late actor Jiah Khan’s mother came out to accuse Salman Khan of sabotaging the investigation into her daughter’s death. Rabia Amin said Salman Khan used his money power to sabotage Jiah’s death probe. She said Salman did this to protect Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan’s alleged boyfriend at that time, from interrogation.

Film director Abhinav Singh Kashyap accused Salman Khan and family of destroying his career

On June 16, After Sushant’s death filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap posted a few messages on Facebook revealing that Arbaaz Khan and family sabotaged his career after Dabangg (2010). He said that he moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was because of Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as they were trying to take control of his career by bullying him. The filmmaker also said that constant gaslighting and bullying destroyed his mental health. He further added that they destroyed his project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films and threatened their head, Raj Mehta, that dire consequences will have to be faced if the film is made.

Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Kangana Ranaut claimed that people in the industry could not see her progress and threatened her, demoralised her and bad mouthed her. She revealed on social media that she was told several times that she would commit suicide. Kangana hit out at the celebs for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to the edge of suicide. She exposed the propaganda of the film fraternity and the journalists who underestimated the actor and gave him the false impression that he is worthless.

Yash Raj Films

Sushant Singh Rajput’s third film with Yash Raj Films banner was supposed to be Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project. Riya Chakraborty had told the investigators that the actor had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner, police had said.

Shekhar Kapur slammed Bollywood

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote,“I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur for ‘Paani’, but the film was shelved.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family launched a Nepometer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has launched ‘Nepometer’, an app which will provide score and rating on nepotism and independent Bollywood films and TV shows. Vishal said that it is a small tribute to Sushant and it is not for profit voluntary effort.