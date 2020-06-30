On Tuesday, Mumbai Police recorded statements of actor Sanjana Sanghi for interrogation in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. She was the late actor’s co-star in Dil Bechara and was present at the station for more than 7 hours with her lawyer. Now, according to a report in India Today, director Shekhar Kapur, who has signed Sushant Singh Rajput for his film Paani, will be interrogated next. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Bandra Police Questions Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi

The Bandra police will be recording the statement of Shekhar in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. His statement will be crucial in the case as he can share the details regarding Rajput's professional life. Shekhar Kapur has dealt with the late actor professionally.

Kapur's statement could further give clarity on issues if any, that Rajput might have been facing. Shekhar and Sushant collaborated for ambitious project Paani which was shelved in 2015 after Yah Raj Films backed out as the producers. In 2016, he tweeted, "Am as devastated as u that Paani did not get made @itsSSR but I've never met an actor that worked so hard in preparing for a part as you did."

The police has Paani’s contract copy and had last week recorded statements of Ashish Singh (former production head of YRF), Ashish Patil (former talent management person of YRF) and Shanoo Sharma (casting director with YRF).

While mourning Sushant’s death, Shekhar Kapur had written that he knew the stories of people who let him down and also said what happened to him is their karma and not his. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.” (sic).