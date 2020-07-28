Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by hanging himself on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police is investigating the case. The cops said that Sushant was suffering from depression as they found pills from his room. However, the family was not at all convinced with the reports and depression narrative so therefore they approached the Patna police in connection with the suicide case. Also Read - Swastika Mukherjee Opens up on Me Too Rumours Against Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Never Saw Sanjana Sanghi Feeling Uncomfortable'

As per the reports in Republic World, The report says that the family is also not happy with the interrogation.

As per a report in Republic TV, 'Sushant's family said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological problem, and are unhappy about people peddling the depression narrative'. However, it is still not known whether the actor's family has filed an FIR with the police.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked debates around favoritism, nepotism and bullying in Bollywood and therefore several Bollywood biggies have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death case. As of now, over 40 people have been questioned in connection with Sushant’s death case such as Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rumi Jaffery, Shekhar Kapur.

There are many celebrities who are demanding a CBI probe and have even written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI probe in the case.