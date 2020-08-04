Sushant Singh Rajput was in a live-in relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. They used to stay together at Sushant’s Bandra residence but before the actor’s death on June 8, Rhea left the house. She was questioned by netizens and investigating officers, especially after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her. Everyone wanted to know what had happened between the two which led Rhea to leave him. Now, as per the latest developments, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh spoke to media and revealed details of Rhea’s interrogation. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe

As per the reports in India Today, Mumbai Police Commissioner revealed that Rhea was questioned and she shared about Sushant's mental illness and gave medical prescriptions. "We recorded Rhea's statement twice and concluded that there was trouble in the relationship. Rhea revealed details of how they met and spoke about his mental illness and also shared various incidents. Sushant's prescriptions were also shared. We have verified everything about the Europe tour."

The police commissioner also revealed why Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home a few days before his death on June 8. The officer mentioned that Rhea herself was not mentally stable and hence, she left. "Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home on June 8 because she was also depressed, her mental condition was also not normal," said the commissioner during a media conference as reported by India Today.

The statement also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to intensively Google his name to find out what was being written about him. He would also search for topics like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder".

The commissioner in the end also revealed that Rhea had some disputes with Sushant’s family. The investigation is still going on.