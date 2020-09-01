The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received a letter from Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that during their probe into the financial aspects in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant. The NCB is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Asks 'Why Was Mahesh Bhatt Adamant About Rhea Chakraborty Leaving Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8?'

The NCB has also identified two men, Farookh Sheikh alias Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia, who are known for supplying drugs in the Bollywood circle. The agency is most likely to question the two men in the case. The NCB got involved in the case after ED released WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya.

The NCB booked Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in a drug case, he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday and was grilled for more than 9 hours. According to a senior ED official, Arya, the owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, was questioned about his alleged chats with Sushant's girlfriend Rhea, where the two are discussing drugs.

Gaurav said he had met Rhea in a hotel in Goa in 2017 and exchanged numbers. Rhea, in a casual chat, spoke to him about drugs and he did not entertain her further on that topic. The ED was not satisfied with the answers he gave and therefore have called him again for questioning today i.e. Tuesday at 11 am.

Arya had claimed that he had never met Sushant. He also said that he has no connection with the Sushant case.

According to a report in IndiaToday, the NCB registered a case under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act on August 26. The NCB has also booked Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others, against whom the ED had prepared a case. And now, the agency has registered a criminal case against the actor.