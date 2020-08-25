Sushant Singh Rajput’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh’s call records have been accessed and a preliminary look in the call record clearly shows that he hadn’t contacted the late actor since September 2019. His call record also reveals that he contacted the ambulance driver two days after the actor’s demise, June 16 and the phone call lasted for almost 2 minutes. The record raises all many questions. Why Sandip contacted the ambulance driver on June 16, two days after the actor’s demise. If he hasn’t contacted Sushant after September 2019, then why did he took the matter in hand and was present everywhere from his residence to morgue? Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Shares Proof of Rhea Chakraborty's Involvement With Drugs to CBI

Sandip’s call record also points to someone who directed him to reach the crime scene. As er the Pinkvilla report the ambulance driver had said, “Sandip didn’t call me, police did.”

Meanwhile, Sandip is likely to be interrogated by CBI.

On Tuesday, Sushant’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal tweeted such a claim about Sandeep, although he did not mention a surname. “Sandeep has plans to leave India and run away to London this month-end. Visas and all are done,” Nilotpal wrote on his unverified Twitter account. “Someone sent me this – Agencies should be on high alert and not allow anyone involved to travel out of country,” Mrinal added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted from his verified account: “Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?”

Sandip Ssingh has reportedly claimed he is one of the first persons to reach the late Sushant’s residence after hearing the news of his death.