It’s going to be six months to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and nothing solid has come out yet from the investigations done by three federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Actor Shekhar Suman who was among the first people from the industry to pitch for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, on Saturday revealed he will not celebrate his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “I’m not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That’s the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead, I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given closure. #StayUnited4SSR,” Shekhar tweeted. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Chakraborty Gets Bail in Drugs Case Related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

Earlier this week, the actor had tweeted saying he is expecting a miracle to happen in the ongoing investigation of Sushant’s death case. “A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me what’s happening to Sushant’s case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do. #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow,” Suman wrote on Wednesday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality List For 2020

The actor’s another tweet has mentioned that there’s no fault in the investigations but there is no evidence left to support the probe being done by the three agencies. “I think in Sushant’s case all the three depts of CBI, NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky”, reads the tweet. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Gupta Speaks About The Last Text he Received 5 Days Before Actor's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate is investigating his death.

(With inputs from IANS)