Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Dipesh Sawant was produced before the court today morning and has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9. Before appearing in the court, the NCB officials took the cook to the civil hospital for medical examination. Dipesh was arrested on Saturday by NCB, who are probing the drug abuse angle surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



However, Dipesh’s lawyer has claimed that he was in the custody of NCB since September 4 without the family being informed. He further said that he should have been produced before the court within 24-hours. He told ANI, “He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since Sept 4, without his family being informed. He should’ve been produced before court within 24 hrs. We’ve filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hrs. Court has called for reply from NCB.”

Earlier today, the prime accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the anto-narcotics agency and is being grilled by 5-team members of the agency currently. It is also very much likely that she will be arrested today.

Meanwhile, the agency produced Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda on Saturday in front of the Esplanade Court and the court send them in custody till September 9. They are charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mutha Ashok Jain, the Deputy Director-General of NCB, said, “Narcotics Control Bureau is the uppermost agency for enforcement of anti-drug laws. We look at international connections and intra-state connections. Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting the information we cannot shirk our responsibility.”