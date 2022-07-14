Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister breaks silence: On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Mumbai Police, which initially investigated the case, registered it as suicide until the matter went to the CBI a weeks later and the entire nation erupted into sorrow and mystery around the death of a star who had a promising career in the film industry. Two years after the tragic incident, Sushant’s sister, Priyanka Singh, who has been an integral part of the ‘Justice For SSR’ campaign all this while, has broken her silence for the first time.Also Read - Siddhant Pithani Procured Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput Calling It ‘Puja Samagri’: NCB

Speaking to India News, Priyanka said she’s a criminal lawyer and the moment she saw the room where Sushant allegedly hanged himself, she refused to believe all the theories of suicide. “I am a criminal lawyer myself and I have dealt with cases of dowry suicides and other horrible deaths-the eyes bulge out, the tongue comes out and there is a discharge from the body in such cases, my brother had no such thing. I entered the room after a few days. I looked up at the ceiling and realised he couldn’t have done it. I saw the place where they say he was found hanging. But, the distance between the bed and the fan was not even Sushant’s height. There’s no distance,” she said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Received Multiple Ganja Deliveries From Co-Accused, Says NCB’s Draft Charges

“Sushant’s Height Was Changed in Documents:” Sister Priyanka Singh Makes Explosive Statements

Priyanka further alleged that the mention of Sushant’s correct height was changed in the documents later. “They are saying koi kapda bhi tha… so if you include the length of that cloth also… it’s not possible. His height was changed that very day in the morning from 6 ft 183 cm to something else… 5.10 or less than that. That was my first observation and I have shared it with CBI,” she added. Also Read - Saroj Khan's Daughter Opens up About Her Post on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I Want to Talk About That Boy'

The late actor’s sister said the police had turned the crime scene into a ‘picnic spot.’ This is her first statement after the incident took place in the summer of 2020 during the pandemic. After SSR’s death, his father and other family members filed a case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others for abetting his alleged suicide. The case was later transferred to the CBI by the central government. It’s been over two years and there’s been no concrete progress in the case. It’s still being probed by the national agency.