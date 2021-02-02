In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has detained assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, who is said to be a close friend of the late actor. Earlier, ANI had shared that the NCB was conducting a search for Rishikesh Pawar who had been absconding. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin, His Associate Shot by 3 Unidentified Gunmen in Bihar's Saharsa

Taking ahead the investigation in the Bollywood-drugs mafia links angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday grilled an assistant director who was a friend the late actor. The NCB summoned Rishikesh Pawar – whose name had first figured during the investigations in September 2020 for allegedly acting as a drug conduit. The agency sleuths raided Pawar’s residence and seized some gadgets and he is now being questioned about his role in the nexus of the drug. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg': Road in South Delhi to be Named After SSR, Fans Rejoice

Earlier, Arjun Rampal’s sister was summoned by the NCB in connection to the drugs case. The actor was also grilled by the investigating agency. His properties in Mumbai were also raided by the NCB while his partner Gabriela Demetriades has also been questioned in the drugs probe. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Shares Unseen Video of Late Actor Playing With Scotch

On June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furor in Bollywood and political circles. While his death probe was taken over from Mumbai Police by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating the financial and narcotics angles.

While there is no word from the CBI and the ED on their respective probes, the NCB has been carrying out a series of raids affecting drug seizures, and arrested more than two dozen persons, besides questioning several Bollywood personalities in the past six months.

With inputs from IANS!