Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case: The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been in the news for quite some time now. When the CBI was called in to investigate SSR's death, a link to narcotics was discovered, and the Narcotics Control Bureau began investigating the drug case. Siddharth Pithani was detained in Hyderabad a year ago in the late actor's drug case. Sushant's helper is still awaiting his bail.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) authorities, Siddharth was arrested after details from his phone and WhatsApp chats led to evidence suggesting he had claimed contacts with drug suppliers. Pithani had applied for bail several times but had been denied each time. When TOI reached, Pithani's lawyer, Taraq Sayyed, "We applied for bail in January, but the hearing has yet to come up in court."

On June 14, 2020, he was the first to notice Sushant Singh Rajput hanging in his bedroom as his housemate. Pithani had already been questioned by the NCB in connection with a drug investigation. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and others were arrested by the NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case.

For the unversed, Pithani worked for a graphic design firm and moved to Mumbai in 2019 after being contacted by Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ayush Sharma. SSR offered him a job on their ‘Dream 150’ project. He resigned after Ayush left Sushant’s company. Pithani accepted a job in Ahmedabad, but SSR called him in January 2020, promising to pay him a salary. For the ‘Dream 150’ project, he returned to Sushant’s employment and stayed with him till the end.

