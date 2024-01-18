Home

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans React to Dil Bechara 2 Announcement, Says ‘Please Don’t Ruin…’

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans React to Dil Bechara 2 Announcement, Says ‘Please Don’t Ruin…’

Recently, director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra shocked the netizens when he threw the idea of making the sequel of the film.

The director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra, featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left netizens stunned after he threw the idea of a Dil Bechara sequel. However, the reaction of fans is not what the director expected. After revealing the idea of the sequel to the movie, several fans expressed their disappointment in making the sequel. For the unversed, Dil Bechara was released after Sushant’s death.

Trending Now

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the director wrote ‘Dil Bechara 2‘ without writing any more content. However, in a surprising turn of events, the idea of the movie has clearly upset several of Sushant’s fans. As a result, several fans took to the comment section to express their disapproval and disappointment about the film. Fans spammed the comment section with their dismay.

You may like to read

Take a look at Mukesh’s post

Dil Bechara 2 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) January 16, 2024

While one wrote, “Dil Bechara is an emotion! I still can never watch it in one go! It’s a request… Please don’t ruin it for Sushant and us.” Another fan wrote, “No one will watch it without Sushant in it! That movie of yours only succeeded coz of the Sushant period.” One more commented, “Big no to Dil Bechara 2.” A fan also wrote, “You are going to make the second part but we will miss #Sushant sir a lot. We will never be able to forget him. May this part 2 also be a hit. We miss you Sushiii. Even though he won’t be there in Part 2, his memories will always be with you through part one.”

About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Release

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release was Dil Bechara, which was released after the demise of the popular actor. The movie was an adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars and marked Sanjana’s debut as a lead actor in films. The movie received massive appreciation among the audience and went on to become a loving memorable film among Sushant’s fans.

Back on June 14, 2020, the entire B-town community and netizens were left shocked when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise went online. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment. In the initial stage, the case was investigated by Mumbai Police, which later got transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Later, when the AIIMS medical board submitted its report to the CBI about the actor’s death it was said to be a suicide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.