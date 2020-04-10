Unless you are living under a rock, you would be aware of Chhichhore star Sushant Singh Rajput‘s fondness for all things related to space, wild living and physics and his social media handles are proof of the same. With a deep inclination towards astrophysics, Sushant keeps fans updated about his latest findings from the cosmos and his recent post on Instagram is enough to push aside the COVID-19 gloom. Also Read - Coronavirus: India in Final Stages of Framing Protocols For Clinical Trial of Plasma Therapy, Says ICMR

Taking to his handle on the photo-sharing app, Sushant shared a picture of the sky at dawn with three stars twinkling the brightest. He elaborated in the caption, "Jupiter, Saturn & Mars (top down), mirroring the Orion & so intimately hugging each other in the moonlit sky #goodmorning (sic)."

From wanting to learn how to fly a plane to painting aurora borealis and teaching computer coding to visually impaired people, Sushant had earlier penned his dream list which is worth stealing.

On the professional front, Sushant has been gearing up for Dil Bechara before the nation went into a strict lockdown. Five years down and Hollywood flick, The Fault in Our Stars still manages to leave fans worldwide in tears whenever the topics of cancer, romantic relationships or both arise and tapping into the same emotion is the Hindi remake, Dil Bechara which will see actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi stepping into the shoes of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was earlier titled Kizzie Aur Manny. It is slated to hit the cinema screens on May 20 this year.