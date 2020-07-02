There are new updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case every single day. The latest update says that he Googled his own name and read a few articles on his mobile phone before committing suicide. The forensic team took the late actor’s cellphone and laptop for investigation. According to a report in Zee News, the primary forensic report of his mobile phone indicated that the actor searched his name ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ on Google at around 10.15 am on June 14. Also Read - Most Searched Topic: Sushant Singh Rajput & Solar Eclipse Take Top Spot on Google Search in India In June

Sushant committed suicide on June 14, Sunday morning. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his house help. As per the police, the postmortem report suggests that he committed suicide at around 10:30 am. The actor's cook tried knocking on the bedroom door several times around 11:30 am to confirm the menu. When the cook and the actor's two friends who were staying with him in the house got no response, they then called a key-maker who helped open the door. The friends then rang up his sister and the police.

Sushant had reportedly spoken to his sister on the phone around 9 am on the same day and an hour later, he had juice and medicines.

Google recently revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched topic over the last month, with more and more people searching for information about the actor after his sudden demise. According to the company, the other top trending search term overall for June was solar eclipse which spiked 4,550 per cent and Father’s Day with the rise of 1,050 per cent. Sushant’s suicide is still making headlines as people highlight nepotism charges against the Who’s who of Bollywood.