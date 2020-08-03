Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on June 14, after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, searched keywords such as ‘painless death’, ‘Bipolar Disorder’ and ‘schizophrenia’ before taking the drastic step. On Monday, The Mumbai Police Commissioner addressed the media and had said that the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for the same. Police Chief said, “Sushant would search for articles and his name on Google to find out what was being written about him. He would also search for ‘painless death’.” Also Read - Mumbai Police Commissioner Says, 'No Direct Transfer From Sushant Singh Rajput's Account To Rhea Chakraborty Found'

"All bank statements from January 2019 to June 2020 have been analysed. There were around Rs 14.5 crore credit in the account. There is a fixed deposit of Rs 4 crore also", the cop mentioned.

He further said that the late actor was upset after his name was linked to the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian, who died after falling from a high-rise building on June 8.

Meanwhile, one of the two friends of actor Sushant Singh Rajput appeared before Bihar Police while the other one has also contacted the police after they received notices under Section 160 of the CrPC. Bihar Police had sent notices to Sushant’s friends – Dipesh and Siddharth Pathani – in connection with the actor’s alleged suicide case.

Patna Range IGP Sanjay Singh told IANS on Monday that both were sent notices under section 160 of CrPC on Sunday and were asked to sit face-to-face and record the statement. Dipesh appeared before the police at night but Siddharth is yet to arrive.

Also, in the case of forcibly quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has gone to Mumbai to investigate the case, Singh said that Bihar Police was also looking into these cases. Tiwari reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. On reaching there, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials quarantined Tiwari before he could take his first big step.

Earlier, Tiwari had said at the Mumbai airport that the investigation into the Sushant case was moving in the right direction. He then went to a guest house in Goregaon with four of his companions where he had a long chat with his colleagues. On Monday, he was to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Bandra Zone-9. Trimukhe is looking after the case related to Sushant’s suspicious death.

With inputs from IANS!