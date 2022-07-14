Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh Speaks: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two years ago after he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai police confirmed the death case is a suicide, however, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family refused. Soon questions were raised, and an appeal for proper investigation was made. Sushant’s name was dragged in drug case after his demise. As per the NCB, the late actor’s alleged drug addiction was highlighted. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Rajput for the first time spoke about the shocking incident to India News. When the anchor asked her whether she thinks he had committed suicide. Priyanka gave an honest reply and said no. Priyanka also called out actress Rhea Chakraborty and blamed her for Sushant’s death.Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Gym After NCB Charges Her In Drugs Case, Greets Paparazzi With Folded Hands - See Pics & Video

Priyanka Singh Calls Out Rhea Chakraborty

“Jo actor itna acha kaam karra hain, and uski movies bhi chal rahi hain, toh usse sabse pehle hatao raaste se. When the anchor asked Priyanka Singh about changes in Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka called out Rhea Chakraborty. She said ever since Rhea came in his life, things were different. “2019 se Sushant Singh Rajput ki zindagi kharab hogyi thi as Rhea Chakraborty uski life mein ghus gayi thi, aur pehli baar mere aur mere bhai ke beech mein, usne 6 din ke ander ek vivaad paida kardia tha… uss din se lagra hain”, Priyanka said. Hinting at Rhea Chakraborty, Priyanka said she was involved with big filmmakers and went against Sushant. Also Read - "Sushant Singh Rajput Did Not Hang Himself, There Was No Distance..." Sister Priyanka Singh Makes Startling Statements For The First Time

Priyanka Singh Talks About Nepotism

While talking about nepotism, Priyanka Singh said the filmmakers were not happy with Sushant’s success as he was an outsider and made a mark all by himself. This was not making others happy in the industry so they planted fake stories. Sushant’s sister said, “Sushant was not a part of any clubs, still he was doing great. That made others upset in the industry. You know that he was not dependent on this profession, Sushant ne bola hain pehle that he likes to be a part of other things as well and that bothered these big people. So sab uske peeche pad gaye and kisi ek ko uske peeche laga dia”. Also Read - Siddhant Pithani Procured Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput Calling It ‘Puja Samagri’: NCB

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput’s case a murder, Priyanka said it was all plotted. “Those people who saved Rhea and talked about her justice never spoke about important issues happening in this country. But Rhea ke liye sab aaye. Jo log important muddo pe baat nahi karte, vo Rhea ko bachane aaye hain, Rhea toh aapki bheji huyi hain na jo Sushant ko barbaad karde”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was not a drug addict, says his sister

Priyanka Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, said those who played with Sushant Singh Rajput’s image and called him a drug addict, said ‘See you in court’. “All of them are using this case for themselves and for their own good including politicians”, she added.