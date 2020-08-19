The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the director Rumi Jaffery to record his statement in connection with its probe into money laundering aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The probe agency asked to appear before them on August 20, as per the sources. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement As SC Allow CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says ‘Truth Will Remain The Same’

Last month, Jaffery was summoned by Mumbai Police to record his statement at Bandra Police Station. The ED is currently probing the financial angle into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ED has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty. Earlier, the sources have said that ED will send the summons to the prime suspects and Sushant's father will be present to counter them. Earlier, Sushant's father was questioned about the financial transactions from the bank account of his son. The ED also asked about the fixed deposits of the late actor and other aspects.

The ED action comes almost days after it recorded the statement of several persons, including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s CA Sandeep Sridhar, Sushant’s ex-manager and Rhea’s manager Shruti Modi, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda and other personal staff of the late actor.

In his complaint to the Bihar Police on July 25, Singh had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on July 31. The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of K .K. Singh.