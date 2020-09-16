In a massive development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who is probing the money-laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, will likely take ‘decisive action’ against the accused, Rhea Chakraborty and her family. As per Republic TV report, Rhea and her family is accused of siphoning Rs 15 crore from the late actor’s account and the agency will be taking strict action against Rhea and her family in the next 2-3 days. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SHRC Likely To Announce Order Today Over Rhea Chakraborty's Mortuary Visit

Earlier, ED has grilled Rhea and Showik more than once and as per the reports ED is at a 'conclusive phase'. As per Times Now report, Sushant did not respond to any messages, phone calls post 2:22 pm on the day of his demise and this is the latest as per CBI investigation.

The ED took over the case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account holding Rs 17 crore. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Rhea and her family members on the basis of Singh’s complaint submitted at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

Meanwhle, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.