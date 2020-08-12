Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: It’s been two months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and every day there is a new shocking update in connection with the death case. The most shocking revelation till now has now come that the 34-year-actor from Bihar may have been killed using a stun gun. Yes, it’s true! One of the SSR’s followers claimed that Sushant was killed with the help of a stun gun (which is used to paralyze). Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Sends Legal Notice to Sanjay Raut, Asking to Apologize Publicly in 48 hours

Blaming Rhea Chakraborty and Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aditya Thackeray, the user tagged Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and wrote, “Today i have read alot about stun guns and hw they r used ! also wat mark do they leave ! the exact mark❗❗ guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him !#ArrestRhea. #adityathackeray”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS What Happened With Sushant Singh Rajput During Their Europe Trip

After the tweet went viral, Subramanian Swamy has demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in investigating Sushant’s suicide. He wrote, “Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Reserves Order, All Parties to Submit Written Note By Thursday

The stun gun theory, which has taken everyone by surprise, was originally posted by Raju Wadhwa, a practising doctor in Internal Medicine in the USA. As per him, the stun guns are used in Sushant’s case. He supported his claim by pointing the burn marks on the left side of the late actor’s neck.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED )has seized Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother Showik’s mobile phones after questioning for 10 hours on Monday. As per the report in Times Now, the ED has seized two of the mobile phones of Rhea, one mobile of her brother Showik Chakraborty and one mobile of her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Their laptops and tabs have also been confiscated by the ED.

