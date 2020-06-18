Renowned filmmaker Rumy Jafry who was all set to direct actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty in a romantic comedy film after lockdown, opens up on their break-up speculations. While speaking to ETimes, the director has said both Sushant and Rhea were excited about the project, which was to be their first film together. He even revealed that Sushant’s character in his film was of a dancer who was a big fan of Govinda. The film was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Rhea Chakraborty Reaches Bandra Police Station to Record Her Statement

When asked Rumy about any troubles between Rhea and Sushant, he said he was not aware of it. “He never told me about it, and Rhea too, did not say anything of the sort. The last time I discussed this project with him was in the first week of June. They were together on the call. In fact, it was Rhea who got him on the call. Then, on June 12, I had messaged him, and he was very excited about the project”, Rumy told. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Extends Her Condolences to Talented Actor’s Family

Sushant Singh Rajput was excited about the project and wanted the rehearsals should start ASAP. They even decided to wrap up the shoot in November this year. However, the film shooting was postponed due to Lockdown. Rhea and Sushant had planned to marry each other in November 2020 maybe that is why he wanted to wrap up the shoot. When asked Rumy about their marriage plans, he said, “I am not aware about the marriage bit. I got to know, about it through the news media.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: NCP Leader Demands Detailed Inquiry, Says 'Truth Should be in Public Domain'

According to sources monitoring the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide investigation, the Mumbai Police is looking at the likelihood of Sushant’s recent break-up with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as they were in a live-in relationship. On Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the police in the suicide case after which she visited the Bandra police station. ANI released the photos of Rhea getting out of her car at the Bandra police station to record her statement in the matter.