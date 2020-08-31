Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday, shared an Instagram post, a collage of SSR and her, dancing at the wedding anniversary of their sister Rani in 2014. In the first two pictures, Sushant, who is seen shaking a leg with Shweta on the tunes of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from the film Mohra. The late actor can be seen wearing a black shirt paired with blue jeans and a baseball cap. The third picture has Sushant striking a pose with his sisters. “Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast’ after 20 long years on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest,” Shweta wrote as a caption. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Used to Attend Substance Abuse Parties With Him, Claims Shruti Modi's Lawyer

Have a look at the post here:



Shweta shared a few more videos of Sushant on the photo-sharing website. In a video, Sushant is seen giving away stationary to children. “Someone with a Heart of gold #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR,” she wrote.

Shweta also shared a video of a truck in London having Sushant’s picture featured on it. The picture also has #GlobalPrayersForSSR and #WarriorsForSSR mentioned. “In London … #justiceforsushantsingrajput,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, CBI is presently interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for four consecutive days and as per reports. Prior to the CBI investigation, Rhea told India Today, that how Sushant and his family wasn’t there for him when he was allegedly battling depression. Soon after this statement, Shweta slammed Rhea and said that his family “was always there standing rock solid for him.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.