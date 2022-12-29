Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Breaks Silence on Claims of His Murder: ‘I Screamed And Said It’s Not Suicide’

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh now comments on the fresh claims made by the staff member of the Cooper Hospital in the case. After he said it didn't look like suicide but murder during the post-mortem, Priyanka says she was screaming the same thing from the beginning.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case: Priyanka Singh, one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, commented on the fresh twist in his death case. After a Cooper Hospital worker claimed that he saw injury marks on the late actor’s body, Priyanka said she has been saying the same thing from the beginning. Speaking to a news channel, she mentioned she practises criminal law and when she saw the crime scene, she immediately concluded that her brother did not die by suicide.

I SAW SUSHANT’S ROOM AFTER THE CASE AND SAID IT CAN’T BE SUICIDE: PRIYANKA SINGH

Priyanka spoke to Republic TV after the explosive claims made by Cooper Hospital’s mortuary staff Roop Kumar Shah. She mentioned how the entire family is waiting for the closure report in the case and it’s been over two and a half years but they haven’t received the verdict yet. “It pains me to see that it’s been 2.5 years, and the CBI is still investigating the case; we haven’t received any closure regarding the case and it’s very hurtful. But to be honest, when I saw his room where this incident happened, I screamed and said that this isn’t a suicide and it cannot happen,” she said.

NOT POSSIBLE FOR HIM TO DIE BY SUICIDE: PRIYANKA SINGH

Priyanka added that she has studied and dealt with suicide cases and therefore, she understands what happens when someone ends his/ her own life. She said, “I am a criminal lawyer and I have seen and studied suicide cases during unhappy marriages. So when I saw the crime scene, I knew it wasn’t possible for him to commit suicide in that room.” Reiterating that the family needs closure now, she said, “We are waiting for the closure of the case, we know some big people are behind this conspiracy and we hope the CBI will come out with the truth soon.”

SUSHANT’S SISTERS ASK FOR CLOSURE

Earlier, Sushant’s other sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to request the national probing agency to give them a closure now. She wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. 🙏 CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound (sic).”

Speaking to TV9 Marathi last week, Shah, who worked at the mortuary department of the Cooper Hospital, said he was present during the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput.

EXPLOSIVE STATEMENTS BY COOPER HOSPITAL WORKER IN SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S DEATH CASE

He said, “After Sushant’s death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant’s body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That’s why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That’s how we did the post-mortem at night (sic).”

His statement created a stir in the country with people demanding justice for the late actor. Shah added, “When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it (sic).”

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14, 2020. After Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide, the late actor’s father filed a separate case in Patna, Bihar, and accused his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others of abetment to suicide. Following this, the CBI took over the investigation. However, no concrete closure has been filed in the case yet.