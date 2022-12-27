Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Breaks Silence After Mortuary Worker Claims ‘He Was Murdered’

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to the fresh claims of the actor's murder made by mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah. Here's what she says.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reacted to a hospital staff claiming that the late actor was murdered. On Monday evening, the statements of a man who worked at the mortuary of the Cooper hospital created an uproar online. In an interview. mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who said he was present at the hospital when Sushant’s body was brought for the post-mortem, said there were ‘beating marks’ and ‘injury marks’ on his body.

Reacting to the same, Shweta took to Twitter and requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into these new findings. She tweeted to say that the family believes in the CBI probe and they want to get closure now. “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. 🙏 CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound (sic),” she tweeted at night.

If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. 🙏 CBI Make SSRCase TimeBound pic.twitter.com/g58mj2F37q — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 26, 2022

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S POST-MORTEM SHOULD HAVE BEEN VIDEOGRAPHED: MORTUARY WORKER

In an explosive interview with TV9 Marathi, Roopkumar, as translated by TV9 Hindi, said, “After Sushant’s death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant’s body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That’s why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That’s how we did the post-mortem at night (sic).”

INJURY MARKS ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S BODY: MORTUARY WORKER

He added that as per the process, a video was supposed to be recorded of the entire post-mortem process but he isn’t sure if that was done. Roopkumar said there were injury marks on Sushant’s body at multiple places and it also seemed like his legs were broken. “When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it (sic).”

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, who has been alleging that the actor’s death is not suicide, reacted to these fresh reports. Speaking to Times of India, he said, “I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death (sic).”

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The Mumbai police called it a case of suicide, however, his father lodged a separate case of abetment to suicide against the actor’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Following this, Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar urged the government to allow CBI to investigate the whole matter. Later, the national probing agency was given the charge to investigate the case. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter yet.