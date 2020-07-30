After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Patna police station, the case has taken a new turn. The late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has made a few claims and one of them is related to Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s death by suicide. The lawyer said Disha’s death did have an impact on the actor’s mental health condition. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: Subramanian Swamy Presents 26-Point Note Questioning 'Marks on Body' to Prove His Stand in The Case

While speaking to Republic TV, lawyer Vikas Singh said that Sushant "feared being implicated in Disha's death case." The late actor reportedly kept checking Google which contributed to his anxious state of mind.

The lawyer further said, "Rhea Chakraborty left at first and Disha Salian passed away on the same night. The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput's secretary died by suicide. The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant's anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha's death case and constantly checked Google because of it."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father alleged Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for abetment of suicide, cheating the actor mentally and financially. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Earlier, there were reports that said that before committing suicide, Sushant Singh Rajput googled his own name and read a few articles on his mobile phone. The forensic team took the late actor’s cell-phone and laptop for investigation. The primary forensic report of his mobile phone indicated that the actor searched his name ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ on Google at around 10.15 am on June 14.

Google recently revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched topic over the last month, with more and more people searching for information about the actor after his sudden demise.

Meanwhile, a Bihar police official had confirmed that they will be probing into Disha Salain’s suicide case too. However, Mumbai Police have stated that there is no link between the two cases, the Bihar police have asked Mumbai Police for Disha Salian’s case files.