In the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the Bandra Police acquired a copy of the contract signed between the actor and Yash Raj Films (YRF). As per the contract, Sushant and YRF had a three-film deal wherein the actor was paid Rs 30 lakh for the first film. As per the police sources, the contract states that if his first film turns out to be a hit, Sushant will be paid Rs 60 lakh for the second film and if that turns out to be a hit, then he would be paid Rs 1 crore for the third film. Whether a film was a hit or a flop was to be decided by the YRF itself. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Patna, Says 'His Father is in State of Deep Shock'

The first film YRF made with Sushant Singh Rajput was Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor, for which he was paid Rs 30 lakh. His second venture with YRF was Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and he was paid Rs 1 crore for Dibakar Banerji directorial. However, there was no clarity as to why Sushant was paid Rs 1 crore for his second movie, even his contract stated that he would be paid Rs 60 lakh. Also Read - TV Actor Ratan Rajput Meets Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh in Patna- Watch Video

The third film that Sushant Singh Rajput had signed was titled Paani and it was to be directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, as per YRF officials, whose statements have been recorded by police, they said that it did not happen due to creative differences between Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapoor.

Speaking on the film, former YRF official told India Today, “I cannot divulge details of the contract as it is mentioned in the contract itself. The parting was on very cordial terms and we had been in touch after that. We made two films. Some projects, some films don’t work out. He had left YRF five years back and even after that we were in touch. There were no issues. We should pray for him.”

Mumbai police is investigating the case and till now, they have recorded the statement of Sushant’s family members, Rhea Chakraborty, his ex-manager Rohini Iyer, Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty and his household staff.