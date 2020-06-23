Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and left the entire nation in shock. His close friends and family are being interrogated by the Mumbai police. After Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pitani, there are reports that his best friend and former publicist Rohini Iyer has been questioned by the police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. As per a report in India Today, Rohini Iyer was questioned on Monday at around 11 am in the Bandra police station. It adds that her statement was recorded while two others were also summoned in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. The reports say that Rohini was questioned for 9 hours. Also Read - Dalip Tahil on Sushant Singh Rajput Death: He Was a Bankable Actor, Career Issues Can't Be The Only Reason For His Suicide

Rohini Iyer and Sushant Singh Rajput were close friends and shared a great bond. The late actor used to attend almost all her parties. A few days ago, Rohini penned an emotional note urging people to celebrate his life and talent instead of giving opinions. She wrote, "If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make. Celebrate his work. He put his heart and soul into his craft, he was bothered more about research than makeup. He was about quality, not vanity. He was a bright star. That's why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance. He thrived for excellence, mediocrity affected him. He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big-ticket films that he didn't believe in".

"He didn't take calls of the high and mighty if he didn't want to. He didn't care about money, I've seen him return paychecks worth crores. If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing, he would," the ex-manager said.

“He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way. Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn. He was my best friend, my special son. He was my Mozart,” she added.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday submitted copies of the contract signed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police. So far police have recorded statements of 16 persons, including family members of the actor, his staff, his close friend actor Rhea Chakraborty and of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.