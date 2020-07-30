Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh reacts to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Vikas has reportedly alleged that ‘somebody in the Mumbai police is helping Rhea Chakraborty’. Also Read - Supreme Court Says 'Let The Police Do Their Job' While Rejecting PIL For a CBI Inquiry in The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Senior advocate says Rhea, who requested Home Minister Amit Shah for CBI inquiry in SSR death case, has now chosen to move top court seeking a stay on the investigation. “If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation,” he said. “FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her,” Vikas Singh told PTI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor 'Constantly Checked Google' After Disha Salian's Death in Fear

The lawyer made some serious allegations on a news channel, revealing that the family had already filed a complaint against Rhea in February 2020 – that is four months prior to the later actor’s tragic demise. In the complaint, Sushant’s father KK Singh had alleged that the Dil Bechara actor was in a bad company and they fear that something untoward might happen to him. The family had urged the Mumbai police to keep a check on him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: Subramanian Swamy Presents 26-Point Note Questioning 'Marks on Body' to Prove His Stand in The Case

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police is investigating the case and going through all the evidence collected by Mumbai Police so far.