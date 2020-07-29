Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has recently filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members including parents and brother in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station. Now, the lawyer of the late actor’s father KK Singh, Vikas Singh has said the Rajput family wants the Patna Police to probe the case. As of now, they have not demanded a CBI investigation. Vikas recently told ANI, “FIR has been registered now as the family was in shock and the Mumbai Police wasn’t registering an FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It (the investigation) was heading in a different direction.” Also Read - This is What Amit Sadh Has to Say on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

He added, "Patna Police was a little hesitant to register an FIR but chief minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and an FIR was registered. We want that the matter should be investigated by the Patna Police. The family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet."

ANI further reported a team of Bihar Police who reached Mumbai and now are at Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID's office. Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) City SP said, "FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun. It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the FIR, have been booked."

The case has been registered under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. The Bihar police team will now investigate the case and will probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank statements to cross-check his father’s allegations on Rhea Chakraborty.