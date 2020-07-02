There were reports on the internet that actor Kangana Ranaut is likely to be questioned by the Bandra police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. However, it’s false! Kangana Ranaut’s social media team has denied reports that the actor will be questioned as a part of the investigation. Reacting to the news piece on Twitter, Kangana’s team shared: “Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Says He's Victim of Nepotism And no One Believes, These Memes Are Proof

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a video of her where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. "Some people are saying that people who have weak minds get into depression and commit suicide. A person who is a rankholder in engineering entrance, how can his mind be weak? It can be seen from Sushant's posts that he is clearly begging people to watch his films saying he doesn't have a godfather and will be thrown out of the industry," she says in Hindi in her video.

Kangana in her video bashed journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a "suicide or a planned murder".



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his house help on June 14 morning. Following the news of his suicide, the entertainment industry was left in shock.

He was known for his excellent work in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.