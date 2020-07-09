A Bihar court dismissed the petition filed in the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case against many Bollywood celebrities. As per a report by news agency PTI, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Mukesh Kumar, dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Wednesday, citing that the matter is out of the court’s jurisdiction. The petition was filed against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aditya Chopra among others for allegedly abetting the actor’s suicide. Also Read - Karan Johar Makes His First Appearance Days After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Attends Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Dinner

The petition also included Kangana Ranaut‘s name as one of the ‘witnesses’ in the matter. Advocate Ojha, who filed the petition three days after Sushant’s demise, mentioned that he is going to challenge the CJM’s decision in the district court and bring down justice to the son of Bihar. He was quoted saying, “I will challenge the CJM’s decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Song: Farah Khan Reveals he Demanded Home-Cooked Food For Dancing in One go

The Mumbai Police are still investigating the matter as the fans and admirers of the late actor continue to pitch for a CBI inquiry. Those who are initiating a conversation about having a CBI inquiry in the SSR case also include movie personalities like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Tarun Khanna, and Manoj Tiwari among others. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar For Abetment of Suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34 years old. Earlier, Mumbai Police recorded statements of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, YRF’s Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Rohini Iyer, close friends, and the family members in the matter.